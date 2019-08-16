NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in a plane crash in New Orleans East Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

The crash was reported near Jourdan Road and Morrison Road near the Industrial Canal around 3:20 p.m.

The scene of the crash is just south of the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. New Orleans officials identified the vehicle as a small, two-seater aerobatic plane.

Officials on the scene confirmed the two fatalities and said they were withholding the identities of the victims.

FAA inspectors in Baton Rouge and federal NTSB inspectors from Denver were en route to investigate the crash and determine an official cause of the incident, officials said. The federal inspectors were scheduled to arrive to New Orleans Saturday morning.

A city official called the crash "quite catastrophic" and said a fire engulfed the plane after it hit the ground. First responders attempted to rescue the victims but were inhibited by the fire, the official said.

No other injuries and no damage to the surrounding area were reported.

