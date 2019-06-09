NEW ORLEANS — For the second day in a row, parts of Louisiana fell under a heat advisory on Friday and it looks like it'll stay hot this weekend.

To help fight hot temperatures in the future, one local group is promoting an effort that will literally grow.

Angela Chalk says the miserable heat in the summer could be more manageable with more trees.

"I look forward to the day where there is a tree that I can sit under on a summer day and drink a nice cold glass of lemonade. We absolutely do not have enough trees in the 7th ward," Chalk said.

It’s one of the reasons why her organization, Healthy Community Services, is pushing for more green infrastructure in the 7th Ward. Since 2014, HCS has planted 167 trees in neighborhoods like Treme and Bunny Friend. Thanks to the planting effort, a sweet bay magnolia now stands in front of Chalk's home.

"One day I came out and I'm like ‘Oh, it's shady, and l looked and I'm, 'Oh my God, it's the tree,’” Chalk said.

One of the goals of HCS is to slow climate change, which it says will manifest in New Orleans in the form of heat, flooding and storms.

"We can start to make a change and it has to start somewhere," Chalk said.

Chalk says planting more trees isn't just about the heat, it can also have an impact on behavior.

"Studies have also shown that communities with trees have less violence less crime. We have a high crime rate, so if you start to plant more trees in our city, that can also help reduce our violent crime rate," Chalk said.

Her group is in the process of monitoring the effect trees have on the surface and air temperature in the neighborhood. She wants to make sure in spreading her message about the benefits of reforestation that it's rooted in facts.

For more information on Healthy Community Services’ efforts in the 7th Ward visit the link below.

https://www.hcsnola.org/