Vacant Plaza Tower has two 'strong, viable' buy offers, mayor says

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said there were two "strong, viable" offers to purchase the long-abandoned Plaza Tower, one of the city's most notorious blighted properties.

Cantrell made the comments during her weekly news update on Wednesday.

"There are two strong, viable options to purchase the Plaza Tower, and with the resources, meaning the checkbook, to bring some resolve," Cantrell said. "But again, the city doesn't own the property. the city is working with the owner, to push for resolve."

The mayor did not say if the offers are from local developers, instead saying that she did not want to jeopardize any negotiations between the building's owner and the possible buyers.

Cantrell added that the building is a historic site and would qualify for tax credits both at the state and federal level.

The building's current owner Joe Jaeger said he's hired an engineering firm to inspect the condition of the steel structure, metal cladding, and marble panels.

The 45-story skyscraper has become notorious, especially in recent years. In May 2021, debris fell from the building and struck a passerby on a nearby street. The incident prompted the city to order Jaeger to put up two protective nets on top of the building.

Jaeger said he is now exploring an option for more nets on some of the building's exterior walls after someone reported seeing loose marble stones on the side wall near South Rampart and Julia streets. That prompted the city government to close South Rampart Street indefinitely between Julia Street and Howard Avenue due to the risk of falling debris.

In April, firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the building's parking structure that sent heavy smoke billowing from several levels. Hours after that fire, a man died after falling from the building.

Jaeger has complained that scavengers have been ripping metal from the side of the parking garage. Donald Tucker, who is homeless and said he was living under the building's front canopy, told WWL-TV that he saw the scavengers coming-and-going.

"Yeah, they're stripping the building," Tucker said. "They got three or four of them coming in and stripping that building."

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Fire Department said it was doing walk-throughs at the building "for the safety and security of our members when responding to this location." The purpose of the inspections is to identify hazards and "possible life safety issues" in the event of an emergency situation at the building.



