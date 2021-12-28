Police could deputize city workers to issue citations

NEW ORLEANS — A motion that was authored by councilmember Jay Banks now allows NOPD chief Shaun Ferguson to deputize city workers for the purpose of issuing citations for a variety of city code violations.
Despite the opposition from city council president Helena Moreno who says she can, “see what the end result is trying to be but I still do not have enough details we really fully put this program together. The training hasn’t even been developed yet. That’s the reason why I’m not prepared to vote yes yet.”
Tuesday morning, NOPD spoke in more detail about this upcoming plan.
“The department heads of the office of sanitation, department of public works homeland security and the New Orleans mosquito termite and rodent control board shall make a written request for deputization of an employee whose job duties require them to issue citation for enforcement,” said Otha Sandifer NOPD Deputy Superintendent.,
Along with discussing the various background checks deputized city workers would have to go through, the Sandifer also addressed the limitations to the city workers.
“The deputization authority is limited to citations only and the person has no arrest powers no authority to carry weapons or issue summons. All citations shall be issued in person to the violator. There should be no badge of any kind issued by the New Orleans police department," said Sandifer.
However, back at the December 16 council meeting local visual artist Reggie Ford voiced his concern about this very issue pleading, “please be careful in deputizing unarmed city workers.”
It’s from his location right in front of Jackson Square where Ford says he’s seen how people act with armed uniformed police officers when they’re writing citations.
That leads him to wonder, how will some of those same people react when some of those same deputized city works try the same thing.”
Ford says, “it can go zero to one hundred real quick and if you’re not trained to deal with these situations, you can get hurt quick.”
Sandifer did mention that there will be some level of training conducted by the department, also that if city workers ever feel they are in an immediate safety risk, they should not engage. Instead they are advised to call NOPD.
Ford says he doesn’t see how and of this will make any difference, “the city is a mess. you are asking somebody with little to no training into one of the most complex things going on in America right noW, New Orleans”
Despite all of that, soon, city workers will be taking to take to the streets as newly deputized members of the New Orleans Police Department.
Here are the items deputized city workers could issue citations for.
- General obstruction of catch basins with trash or refuse
Specific discharge of hazardous liquids into catch basins
Contaminating water supplies
Permit for occupation of public right-of-way where vehicular or pedestrian traffic may be affected due to construction, demolition, etc.
Cuts in pavement not to be made without permit.
Permit to be carried on job; if not, police to stop work.
Filling of cut on paved and asphalt surfaced streets.
Provisions for public safety and traffic movement.
Obstruction of public rights-of-way, public places prohibited.
Obstruction of sidewalks.
Persons using sidewalks, etc., in business to display sign.
- Building materials—Removal by contractor, builder, owner required.
Discharge of liquids, etc., into streets.
Mixing cement, etc., on asphalt streets prohibited.
Permit required for placement of trash containers, dumpsters, etc., in the public right-of-way.
Unpermitted dumpsters or storage containers shall be removed.
Use of garbage for fills, etc.
Refuse dumps facing a roadway to be enclosed by fence and equipped with water line.
Burning of refuse on private dumps prohibited.
Assessment of costs of extinguishing fire.
Owner to be billed for cost by city, plus interest and penalties.
Sworn statement of costs to be filed in mortgage office; effect thereof; penalties.
Removal of debris from fire, etc.
Excavations or ponds to be filled or fenced.
Sand or gravel storage areas; batch plants to be fenced.
Bringing hides, etc., into the city.
Substances deleterious to health not to be kept in city.
Lots not to be filled with deleterious matter.
Throwing unhealthy matter into river.
Removal of foul matter; closing unhealthy structure.
Penalties; certain violations.
Distribution of printed matter.
Obstruction of draining systems with trash or refuse.
Obstruction of catch basins or other elements of the drainage system at construction or demolition sites.
Discharging in draining systems hazardous liquids.
Littering, dumping, and dumping of specific materials.
Rewards; illegal dumping.
Illegal dumping; enforcement; penalty; fees.
Dumping refuse, etc., in yards, etc.
Sweeping from premises and sidewalks to be taken up.
Use of leaf blowers to transfer or direct debris to public drains prohibited.
Scavenging.
Receptacle(s) for smoking litter.
Duty to maintain plant growth and remove debris.
Enforcement authority.
Action after non-compliance with notice.
Owner to be billed for work done by city.
Abandoned Property
Refrigerators, iceboxes, etc.
New business buildings, etc., to be ratproof.
Inspection and order to ratproof existing buildings; failure so to do.
Inspection during and after ratproofing.
Minimum requirements for ratproofing.
Approval of materials used for ratproofing.
Rust-resisting coating for metal, etc.
Foundation wall ventilator openings.
Closing of openings.
Wood frame exterior construction.
Repairs to holes made in installations, etc.
Markets, outdoor stands, etc.
Rat traps or poisons.
Protection against climbing rats.
Rat harborage prohibited.
Dumping, etc., of food, etc., prohibited.
Dumping of garbage, etc.; rat burrows, etc.
Accumulation of debris on open lots prohibited.
Closing rat infested buildings.
Health certificate required before demolition application issued.
City to order extermination, lien owner, etc.
Penalties, certain violations.
For Hire Vehicles
Administration, enforcement generally.
Bureau created.
Duties and responsibilities.
Department to maintain records of CPNCs and TNCs.
Police, municipal courts to assist.
Owners/driver to report change of employment of driver.
Designation of routes.
Unlawful use of vehicles for hire by businesses and their employees.
Not provide the bureau with any material false or misleading information.
Evidence of attempt to bribe.
Prohibited vehicles.
Driver's permits and CPNCs are privileges. Tour Guides and Tour Planners
Ethics and conduct.
Distribution of rules and regulations.
Walking tour guide rules and regulations.
Identification.
Walking tour requirements
Required, scope.
Requirements.
Fees.
Limitations on solicitation.
Standards for operation on the public right-of-way.
Exceptions for public benefit.
Tour Guide license
Requirements.
Renewal.
Identification.
Fees.
Suspension or revocation of license
Grounds.
Notice and hearing.
Appeal to committee.
Notice and hearing before revocation.
Appeal to council. Solid Waste
carts to be removed
placement of carts
carts to be covered
Placement and removal of garbage cans
Residential bulky waste placement and collection
Disposal of yard waste, tree branches and shrubbery
Commercial facilities, private contractors, business and multi-unit residential
Maximum collections for one service location
Improperly prepared refuse not collected