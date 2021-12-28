Police could deputize city workers to issue citations

“The deputization authority is limited to citations only and the person has no arrest powers no authority to carry weapons or issue summons," say police.

NEW ORLEANS — A motion that was authored by councilmember Jay Banks now allows NOPD chief Shaun Ferguson to deputize city workers for the purpose of issuing citations for a variety of city code violations.

Despite the opposition from city council president Helena Moreno who says she can, “see what the end result is trying to be but I still do not have enough details we really fully put this program together. The training hasn’t even been developed yet. That’s the reason why I’m not prepared to vote yes yet.”

Tuesday morning, NOPD spoke in more detail about this upcoming plan.

“The department heads of the office of sanitation, department of public works homeland security and the New Orleans mosquito termite and rodent control board shall make a written request for deputization of an employee whose job duties require them to issue citation for enforcement,” said Otha Sandifer NOPD Deputy Superintendent.,

Along with discussing the various background checks deputized city workers would have to go through, the Sandifer also addressed the limitations to the city workers.

“The deputization authority is limited to citations only and the person has no arrest powers no authority to carry weapons or issue summons. All citations shall be issued in person to the violator. There should be no badge of any kind issued by the New Orleans police department," said Sandifer.

However, back at the December 16 council meeting local visual artist Reggie Ford voiced his concern about this very issue pleading, “please be careful in deputizing unarmed city workers.”

It’s from his location right in front of Jackson Square where Ford says he’s seen how people act with armed uniformed police officers when they’re writing citations.

That leads him to wonder, how will some of those same people react when some of those same deputized city works try the same thing.”

Ford says, “it can go zero to one hundred real quick and if you’re not trained to deal with these situations, you can get hurt quick.”

Sandifer did mention that there will be some level of training conducted by the department, also that if city workers ever feel they are in an immediate safety risk, they should not engage. Instead they are advised to call NOPD.

Ford says he doesn’t see how and of this will make any difference, “the city is a mess. you are asking somebody with little to no training into one of the most complex things going on in America right noW, New Orleans”

Despite all of that, soon, city workers will be taking to take to the streets as newly deputized members of the New Orleans Police Department.

Here are the items deputized city workers could issue citations for.