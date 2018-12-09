NEW ORLEANS – Police have identified three people who are wanted after a rooftop heist at a Bourbon Street business.

The New Orleans Police Department says Randall Johnson, James Cheek and Jarrod Frosch, Jr. are wanted on charges related to a burglary that happened on Aug. 23, in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.

Investigators say a man followed the last employees to leave for the night, entered the business through the roof and cut a hole into a safe located in the manager’s office. He then escaped with $26,000 while two other men stood as lookouts in separate locations.

Security video spotted three men arriving in the 800 block of Bienville Street in a dark gray hatchback with a temporary license plate in the rear window next to a Lyft sticker.

One man dressed in black with teal colored hair acted as a lookout on the roof of a nearby business.

A man dressed in a white shirt and a Los Angeles Dodgers tattoo on his right hand acted as a lookout near Bienville and Bourbon streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD eighth district detectives at 504-658-6080. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

