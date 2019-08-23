NEW ORLEANS — A police report detailing a lockdown at New Orleans’ juvenile jail last week sheds some new light on what happened, a week after Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro clashed over how serious the incident was.

The incident report says four police officers went to the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in Gentilly, formerly known as the Youth Study Center, to help move a particularly violent inmate to isolation the evening of Aug. 15.

When they arrived at the center around 8:30 p.m., the jail’s unarmed staff told the officers they believed five-to-seven armed inmates were preparing a riot, the report says. The staff warned officers the inmates had fashioned shanks out of the ink pens they use while taking classes in the facility.

The officers found the inmates using furniture to barricade themselves in a dorm room and yelling threats at them and the center staff. The report says the staff was finally able to move the inmates into individual cells, and police then escorted the so-called “ringleader” to an isolation area without any violence.

But that was just the beginning. The report says the officers returned to the “general population” dorm area to find three inmates had locked themselves in a cell and wouldn’t come out. They broke the sprinkler system, setting off a lockdown at the facility, the report says. The officers had to call in the SWAT team because they had not been “trained/equipped to handle barricaded subjects,” the report says.

A Special Operations Division team of six officers and a medical technician arrived to negotiate with the three inmates. They managed to get them out and into individual cells without any injuries, the police report says.

No arrests were made, which caused Cannizzaro concern.

“The disturbance was dangerous and out of control, and not quickly quelled. Yet, it also is my understanding that no arrests have been made in connection with the outbreak,” Cannizzaro said in a statement Aug. 16.

But Cantrell and Cannizzaro’s offices did agree to ask judges to move two of the inmates facing violent crime charges to the city’s adult jail. Latrell Alexis, 16, who faces a murder charge, and a 15-year-old armed robbery suspect, were transferred to the Orleans Justice Center on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, respectively, Cannizzaro’s office said.

It’s unclear from the police report how long the whole process took, but 9-1-1 call records show a police radio call went out at 9 p.m. and the incident wasn’t marked “closed” until 11:58 p.m., almost three hours later.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she “beat the negotiators to the scene,” and stayed until the end. The police report says she was joined by five top police commanders, including NOPD Deputy Chiefs Paul Noel and John Thomas.

It’s also unclear from the report whether the three juveniles who were confronted by Special Operations had weapons, as the original group of inmates in the dorm room supposedly did.

Officials’ descriptions of that changed several times last Friday. First, Cannizzaro’s office said there was a riot. Then, center director Kyshun Webster, who works for the mayor, held a news conference and said the three who were in the cell together had homemade weapons and made “homicidal threats.”

But a few hours later, Cantrell called another news conference and appeared to contradict that.

“No, they didn’t have any knives,” she said. “It was not a riot at all, but it was a disruption and the staff’s inability to address the inmates at the time.”