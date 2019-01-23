NEW ORLEANS — The night his father was sworn in as the new police chief of New Orleans, the son of Superintendent Shaun Ferguson struck his ex-girlfriend in the face in an encounter at a home on Hudson Place in Algiers, according to the police report of the incident.

Shane Michael Ferguson, 21, was booked and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery for the incident on Friday, January 18, after he turned himself in to police.

According to the report, Ferguson and his ex-girlfriend had an argument and at some point he spit in her face. The report says the woman spit back at him and then he struck her on the chin with his fist. He apparently was preparing to strike her again, but she fell to the ground and a friend of the woman’s, who was at the home, sprayed Ferguson with mace. He then ran away on foot.

Police report of Shane Ferguson arrest Shane Ferguson, son of new NOPD police chief Shaun Ferguson, struck his ex-girlfriend in the face, according to a police report.

Ferguson turned himself in to Fourth District Police, was handcuffed and taken to Central Lockup.

In an interview with police, the woman stated that Ferguson had been threatening her “non-stop,” and that it had been getting worse, “Everyday, getting worse,” she said.

The police report stated that there was no reported domestic history between the couple and that no protective orders were in place at the time of the alleged incident.

“While this is a family matter, Chief (Shaun) Ferguson wants to be clear that the NOPD will conduct a proper and complete investigation, just like we do in every case,” police spokesman Andy Cunningham said.