NEW ORLEANS - Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has not been seen in five years.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 45-year-old Charles Winchester Jr. was last seen by a family member at the House of Blues in 2013. Winchester has not had any contact with his family since.

Police describe Winchester as a heavy build black man, standing 5'9" tall, and weighing about 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone information about Winchester's whereabouts is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6080.

