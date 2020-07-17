Police searching for missing New Orleans man

New Orleans police officials say he was last seen on Sunday, July 12.

NEW ORLEANS — Police officials are asking for the public's help to find a New Orleans man reported missing for nearly a week.

According to New Orleans Police Department information, 34-year-old Curtis Ellis was last seen on Sunday, July 12 around 11 p.m. at his home on Orleans Avenue.

Ellis reportedly went missing with his dog, but his pet has since been found, officials said.

Ellis, however, has not been heard from or seen since Sunday.

A description or possible locations were not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call the NOPD at 504-821-2222.