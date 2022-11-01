Police searching for Person of Interest, answers in French Quarter homicide

The shooting in the French Quarter came during an already violent weekend across the city.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police announced Tuesday they are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that left a 41-year-old dead in the French Quarter Sunday night. Police say the man is not currently facing criminal charges. However, the NOPD feels he may have information vital to the investigation and want to question him.

The victim is Russell Ricou, 41, of Baton Rouge. Ricou's brother, Denis Ricou, released the following statement Monday: "On behalf of his family and friends, we are shocked and devastated by the news of Russell having been murdered. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed in this world. We hope the police are successful in finding the individual that killed my brother and that justice will be served."

The shooting happened at Burgundy and Conti streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say Ricou got into an argument with another man who then shot him. Glade Bilby with the French Quarter Citizens neighborhood group says locals and tourists alike feel nervous about the violence.

“It’s really hard when you start the year with shootings everyday. It keeps people on edge,” Bilby said. “One of the joys of living in the French Quarter is being able to walk around and enjoy the neighborhood and it’s an attraction for the tourist, when you are afraid of getting shot it lessens the attraction for everyone.”

The shooting in the French Quarter came during an already violent weekend across the city. The NOPD is investigating three separate other shootings that left three people dead and two injured Friday night.

“It’s frustrating,” said Darlene Cusanza, the president and CEO of Crimestoppers. “I've been in this business a long time and every year I say it’s going to be a better year.”

Just a few days into 2022 and the pace of murders doesn’t seem to be slowing. In 2021, there were 218 murders, the most murders in a year in the city since before Hurricane Katrina.

“I think with all the stresses we have with COVID, that are continuing, it’s even more frustrating that people are now going back to the same behaviors where they are taking someone else's life," Cusanza said.