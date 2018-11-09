Police are searching for a pit bull reported stolen last week from the backyard of an Algiers home.

The Pitbull was reported stolen September 8 from the 4400 block of Fiesta Street. According to the police, the victim told officers that he last saw his pit bull, named Bo, chained in his backyard around 7:30 a.m. before going to work.

When the victim returned to his home around 9:30 a.m., he found the dog’s chain was cut and the dog was missing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bo is asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

