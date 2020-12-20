Popup markets helping many without jobs

The pop up market started in the late summer with just two vendors. Over time, more people wanted to join.

NEW ORLEANS — The pandemic has changed the lives of many Americans and most who have been impacted are food service workers.

Many of them have been out of work since the height of the pandemic .

The owner of Courtyard Brewery, Scott Wood, wanted to give food workers a chance to create an extra income while restaurants were closed.

"We also are just trying to help because we have the space and we have some of the notoriety and voice in the community and I think it's prudent upon us to use that for the benefit of others if we can," Wood said.

He along with another food service worker Jillian Duran worked to create a holiday pop up market outside his shop.

Duran is grateful she helped create a space for other service workers could become their own boss.

"It's amazing that Scott allows people to pop up here whenever they can and whenever he has room for them and he doesn't charge them a fee which is a big deal in the city " Duran said.

The pop up market started in the late summer with just two vendors. Over time, more people wanted to join.

Michelle Moltz is one of the dozen of vendors who participate in the pop up market.

"I feel like Cinderella at the ball, because it's a great opportunity, Scott has provided this fantastic space for people, Jillian is providing encouragement, I hate to use the word because it's so overused, but everyone is passionate about what they're doing,"Moltz said.

The pop up market is expected to stop for the holidays, but come back in February, just in time for Mardi Gras, Wood said.