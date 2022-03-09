Bird damages equipment, thousands lose power in downtown New Orleans

The outage includes large parts of the city's CBD, including areas around the Caesar's Superdome, North Claiborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 10,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power on Wednesday after crews believe a bird damaged electrical equipment.

According to the company, more than 9,800 customers in New Orleans' Central Business District lost power around 9:05 a.m. As of 11:30, just under 300 customers were without power.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that a bird may have been the cause of the outage," a statement from the company to WWL-TV said. "We hope to have estimated times of restoration shortly."

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno said the outage may have started at the Derbigny Substation.

Entergy said that crews are on the scene and are working to isolate the problem so that they can begin field switching affected customers while the repairs are made.

RIGHT NOW: More than 9600 people are without power in New Orleans. According to Entergy, an animal caused an electrical short and damaged their equipment. Crews are on the way to restore power as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/DFCBA2tCts — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) March 9, 2022