More than 10,000 without power in New Orleans Lakeview area, Entergy says

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power on Monday, according to the company's power outage map.
As of 12:30 p.m., 10,149 customers were affected by the outage, which was mostly contained to the Lakeview area of the city.
Entergy has not said what caused the outage or provided an official timeline for when power would be restored. The company's website lists 2 p.m. as an estimated restoration time.
Customers can report any outages or check the status of an outage by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) or by visiting the company's website or downloading the Entergy App.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
