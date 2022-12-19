More than 10,000 without power in New Orleans Lakeview area, Entergy says

As of 12:30 p.m., 10,149 customers were affected by the outage, which was mostly contained to the Lakeview area of the city.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power on Monday, according to the company's power outage map.

Entergy has not said what caused the outage or provided an official timeline for when power would be restored. The company's website lists 2 p.m. as an estimated restoration time.

Customers can report any outages or check the status of an outage by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) or by visiting the company's website or downloading the Entergy App.

Major power outage in the Lakeview area. There was a power surge, then lost electricity to parts of the house. Entergy New Orleans is investigating. Residents in the impacted area are advised to unplug major appliances and TVs until the power is restored. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/Nvy1NART5H — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) December 19, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.