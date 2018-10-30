NEW ORLEANS - About 13,000 customers lost power just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to an Entergy outage map. Entergy Tweeted that there was a 'transformer outage,' and that the cause is under investigation.

Almost all of the buildings had power restored before 3 pm, just over an hour after it had gone out.

The outages included most of Treme and the Marigny and parts of the Bywater, Gentilly and Orleans Avenue areas.

Substation crews are safely working to restore power ASAP to approximately 13,000 customers following a transformer outage. The cause is under investigation. — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) October 30, 2018

Restoration time was originally estimated between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

Traffic lights were out all along Orleans Avenue near Broad Street and throughout the outage areas.

Businesses that lost power were unable to serve customers.

One person reported the power going out at the St. Roch Market.

Some residents said there have been a handful of outages in their area this month alone.

