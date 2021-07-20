Power still out for some in New Orleans CBD after bird flew into transformer

Tidwell said that repairs are taking longer than expected, but power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — City leaders hope repairs will be completed Tuesday afternoon at Entergy New Orleans' Derbigny substation, after a bird that flew into a transformer caused a short circuit that left more than 8,000 people in the dark on Monday.

New Orleans Mayor's Office spokesperson Beau Tidwell said as of Tuesday morning only 249 customers were still without power, including Tulane Hospital which is working on generator power.

Tidwell said that repairs are taking longer than expected, but power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"[The bird] actually did more damage than they thought, which is why it is taking longer than anticipated to get them back up and running," Tidwell said. "Obviously that is longer than we would like, but kind of a freak thing and hopefully will be sorted out by 4 p.m. today."

The initial outage left much of the CBD, and Tremé areas without power since 11 a.m. on Monday. Several businesses were without power through noon and unable to serve customers. Homes were without power on a day where temperatures were expected in the 90s.

Traffic lights were also out in some of the affected areas and that meant that drivers had to treat blinking or light outages as a four-way stop situation.