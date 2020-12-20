Precautionary boil water advisory for limited areas in New Orleans

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans along with Louisiana Department of Health is working to collect water quality samples and may have results within 24 hours.

NEW ORLEANS — A precautionary boil water advisory was put in place for the Lakewood area in New Orleans.

The advisory is for the areas bounded by Palmetto Street, Marguerite Lane, New Orleans Country Club/Metairie Cemetery and 17th Street Canal.

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans along with Louisiana Department of Health is working to collect water quality samples and may have results within 24 hours.

SWBNO issues boil water advisories as a precaution when the water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch because of the possibility of bacteriological contaminants entering the pipes.

The Sewerage and Water Board lists the following precautions for resident in the effected areas:

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested.

Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will let the public know when the advisory is canceled.

If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER 504-529-2837.