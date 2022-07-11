Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of New Orleans Westbank

Those areas include the entire Lower Coast of Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of the Westbank of New Orleans.

Those areas include the entire Lower Coast of Algiers and areas near the Norman Canal, Noland Canal, and Donner Canal.

The SWBNO said there is also a portion of a small industrial complex in Plaquemines Parish that is affected by this precautionary boil water advisory.

Click here for a map of the affected area.

Take These Precautions:

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).

Instructions for Boiling Water

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/