Boil water advisory lifted in parts of Carrollton area, remains in others

The advisory was lifted for residents on Audubon Street from Spruce to Claiborne.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewage and Water Board New Orleans announced it has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for residents on Audubon Street from Spruce to Claiborne, according to a press release.

A water main at Audubon and Cohn had broken on Sunday morning resulting in a boil water advisory being issued and the area being flooded.

The press release said that there were still households in the nearby area under a precautionary boil water advisory:

Cohn St. from Lowerline St. to the dead-end past Audubon St. Also includes three addresses on Broadway Ave. fed off the Cohn line: 1900, 1901 and 1837 Broadway Ave.

Audubon St. from Spruce to Cohn St.

Audubon Blvd. from Hickory Street to Claiborne Ave.

S. Johnson St. from Calhoun St. to the Tulane property line

The press release said that SWBNO is testing samples from the above areas and that residents affected are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to cook, drink, clean food, or brush teeth until further notice.

SWBNO said that they anticipate work on repairs to possibly extend into Thursday or Friday this week.

"Once this full closure is achieved and the line is fully isolated, full repairs to the 30-inch water main can begin," the press release said. "Once the full closure is achieved, permanent water service will be restored and traffic will be reopened at all intersections with the exception of Audubon St. and Cohn."

This is a developing story. Check back with WWL-TV.com for more updates.