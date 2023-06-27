SWBNO issues precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Gentilly, New Orleans East

Republic Street from Broad Street to St. Bernard Ave. and the entire Oak Island subdivision are the affected areas.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Gentilly and New Orleans East, including:

Republic Street from Broad Street to St. Bernard Ave.

The entire Oak Island subdivision

Water pressures in the affected areas reportedly fell below 20 pounds per square inch because of an emergency closure of a water transmission main serving parts of Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Upper and Lower Ninth Wards.

"Due to the emergency closure, customers on Republic Street from Broad Street to St. Bernard Ave. should be the only blocks that are out of water due to the emergency repair on the 50” water main at St Bernard Ave. and Duels Street," the press release said.

The release said that repairs are underway and residents in affected areas should take precautionary steps.

"Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe," the press release said..."SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837)."