NEW ORLEANS -- Festivities are underway for New Orleans' annual Pride weekend. People will come from all over the world to have a good time, but for some, it's more than just a celebration.

Flags are flying, decorations are up and drinks are being poured as this year's Pride Festival gets underway.

"This year we're anticipating it to be bigger and we hope people come out and support," said Khrystian Bullock at Good Friends.

For three days, people will celebrate in the Quarter and around town at different parties and events. The goal is to have a good time, but it's also about sharing a message of love and equality for all.

"Raising the awareness that we are individuals, we're humans as well," Bullock said.

"Basically, everyone united and celebrating what we want to do and feel comfortable in our own community," said Drew Kingswell with Bourbon Pub/Parade.

Which is one reason why Sarah Woods came to New Orleans for the weekend.

"Feeling normal is what I'm really looking forward to, not being the sore thumb," Woods said. "A lot of people try and focus on the differences. We don't want to make people uncomfortable so we make ourselves uncomfortable to make others comfortable. I hate that, but I want to be considerate."

New Orleans, Woods says, is different because here, she can be herself.

"I'm tired of people thinking we're bad people because I choose to share my life with a woman," she said. "Here, nobody is looking at us or staring. I can walk with my wife and hold her hand and kiss her on the cheek."

It's an environment Woods and many others hope other people and places will embrace.

"I hope everybody is just nice and gets along and has a great time and stays safe," Kingswell said. "And recognizes that we're all one person."

And as friends cheer to a fun weekend for all, others are doing the same, ready to celebrate each other.

"Love wins," Bullock said. "Live with love, love and be loved in return and treat everyone as humans because at the end of the day that's what we are."

New Orleans Pride Parade will be this Saturday and the City of New Orleans reminds people to be patient and prepared for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic in certain areas.

The New Orleans Pride Parade starts at 7:30 p.m. at Royal Street to Frenchmen. It'll then turn right on Decatur Street, turn left on N. Peters Street and turn right on Canal. It'll continue by turning right on N. Rampart Street, turning right on Toulouse Street, turning left on Burgundy Street then turning right on St. Ann Street. The parade will then turn left on Chartres Street and end on Ursulines Avenue.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., no parking will be allowed along the parade route.

