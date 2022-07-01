Back to the Beach? Proposal submitted to redevelop Pontchartrain Beach

If awarded the lease, the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation says it hopes to open the beach to the public in four years.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pontchartrain Beach Foundation announced its proposal to lease the Pontchartrain Beach site and redevelop it into a new recreation area.

The PBF says it hopes to restore and enhance the beachfront, with plans for separate waterfront coves for motorized and non-motorized boats, a renovated fishing pier, a beach volleyball area, a dog park and areas for food trucks and other amenities.

The area has been idle since 1983 after the Pontchartrain Beach Amusement Park closed. The foundation has described the area's current conditions as "dangerous, unsightly and environmentally hazardous home to vagrants and rodents."

“New Orleanians need and deserve a world-class beach. Bringing back Pontchartrain Beach will serve as a huge quality of life amenity for our residents and as a catalyst for jobs and economic development opportunities,” PBF board of directors member Zach Kupperman said.

The Lakefront Management Authority Recreation/Subdivision Committee will hold a meeting on the project Tuesday, July 19 at 4:30 PM in the Lakefront Airport Terminal Building’s 2nd Floor Conference Centre.