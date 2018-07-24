NEW ORLEANS – The city council could change the way police officers handle traffic violations with a possible vote later this week.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, the proposed ordinance would make it official city policy that all traffic offenses should be dealt through citations and not arrests. That change would mean New Orleans police officers would not be required to arrest drivers for suspended licenses and other violations.

The exceptions would include serious violations like driving while intoxicated, hit and run crashes and reckless driving. State law requires an arrest for those offenses.

Council members say the change would cut down on needless arrests and give officers time to focus on more serious crimes. The ordinance was proposed by Helena Moreno and Jared Brossett.

The proposal, which was spurred by the arrest of former council member Oliver Thomas earlier this year, got unanimous approval Monday by the Criminal Justice Committee. Thomas was arrested after officers investigating a car crash discovered that he had a suspended license and unpaid ticket in St. Charles Parish.

The ordinance can be taken up as soon as Thursday.

Leslie Spoon contributed to this report.

© 2018 WWL