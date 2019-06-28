An investigation into Ashley Crawford, the woman accused of practicing law as a public defender without a license, showed that she had falsified documents to get her job.

According to the Orleans Public Defenders office, Crawford forged the Louisiana Supreme Court 'Certificate of Good Standing' given to OPD’s officer in September 2018.

RELATED: Orleans DA gives 'fraudulent' public defender case to La. Attorney General

The Louisiana Supreme Court issues one of these certificates to each barred and eligible attorney, indicating that they are “...duly admitted and licensed to practice as an attorney and counselor at law in this Court and the several courts of the State of Louisiana, and is currently in good standing, and sufficiently qualified to perform the duties of an attorney and counselor at law.”

RELATED: Public Defender accused of practicing without license, what this means for former clients

According to OPD, this document is required to be hired by their office.

Our partners at the New Orleans Advocate obtained a copy of the falsified certificate

Sledge noted that the bar number listed on Crawford's falsified certificate belongs to a lawyer practicing in the Alexandria area.