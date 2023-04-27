Army Corps adding temporary pumps at London Avenue ahead of Hurricane Season

In February, inspectors took apart Pump #1 at London Avenue and found corrosion had caused it to fail.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District , announced they have partnered with the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, to install temporary pumps at the London Avenue Permanent Canal Closure and Pumps.

This is a precautionary measure to ensure pumping capacity during a tropical weather event, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The temporary pumps will add 1,000 cubic feet per second in pumping capacity by June 1. The pumps will remain on site until Pump #1 is reinstalled and two other pumps are inspected. Pump #1 is scheduled to be back in service before the start of the 2023 Hurricane Season.

Work at the site was scheduled to start yesterday.

In February, inspectors took apart Pump #1 at London Avenue and found corrosion had caused it to fail.

"Once all pumps have been inspected and the underlying cause for corrosion identified, USACE and PCCP JV will develop a path forward for long-term repairs to ensure reliable and sustainable pumps that meet the 35-year design specifications, "Army Corps said.

In March, Army Corps Project Manager Brad Drouant said, “We’re planning on having all of the pumps inspected by April 30, this year and to take the actions that are required to make sure that we’re ready to move water for hurricane season 2023,”