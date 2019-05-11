NEW ORLEANS — A new era in air travel is now taking flight in Kenner.

The long-awaited often delayed opening of the billion-dollar airport terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is finally happening.

The first arrivals into the new terminal landed Tuesday night, with the official opening coinciding with the first departure flight to Atlanta Wednesday morning.

Beautiful, spectacular and state-of-the-art were just some of the word used to describe the new airport, and officials say travelers can expect a whole new experience flying in and out of New Orleans.

The 927,000-square-foot facility features music venues, three rooms for mothers to bring small children, and other amenities such as charging locations for electronic devices at 50 percent of the seats at the gates. There are also 8,000 available parking spaces.

A second line to celebrate the new terminal was second to none on Tuesday.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said it’s what a billion dollars looks like – $1.3 billion to be exact.

“This is an exciting day. It's not every day you get a billion-dollar investment where you actually get to go out and cut a ribbon and do the grand opening,” Edwards said.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a host of other local dignitaries also cut the ribbon on the new 972,000 square foot airport.

The new terminal has 35 gates along three concourses, 40 food, beverage and retail locations along with other amenities including a New Orleans-themed Delta Sky Club. All 16 air carriers that service New Orleans are expected to use the new building.

“We have a world-class airport. You know, we have a world-class city. Even more important, it is what she deserves,” Cantrell said.

The terminal was initially scheduled to be completed by May 2018 and it missed four opening dates. The most recent delay came in the spring when plans to open the terminal had to be pushed back again when it was discovered that drainage pipes cracked.



Aviation Board president Michael Bagneris told reporters the problems that needed to be fixed, were fixed.

“I have just one message for them: All of the bathrooms work,” Bagneris said.

Construction of the new terminal started eight years ago, during former mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration.

“It's just gorgeous. It's one of the biggest projects the country's seen in a while. New Orleans is leading the way as we always can. This is what it looks like when we work together,” Landrieu said.



As was said several times Tuesday, Armstrong international is where travelers’ first and last impressions of New Orleans are made.

“Now their memory will be of a world-class airport for a world-class travel destination, really for a world-class people and a world-class city,” said Rep. Cedric Richmond (D- La).

Still, the big unknown is how long it will take to get to and from the new north terminal.

Drivers will have to exit off I-10 at Loyola Drive to get there until a new flyover ramp opens about three years from now.

As several people said Tuesday, it's best if you arrive early, take your time and, when you get here, enjoy the new amenities along the concourses.

The new terminal building certainly rivals the newest airports across the country. Throughout the day Tuesday, crews put the finishing touches on the building -- and now it's go time.

The old airport was built in 1959. Construction on the new terminal began in January 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.