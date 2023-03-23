Second batch of recall signatures were mostly duplicates, fakes, Registrar says

In the second batch of signatures, nearly all of the 32,000 submitted were tossed. But why?

NEW ORLEANS — Many of the signatures tossed from the NoLaToya Recall Campaign were duplicates or fake names like "Mickey Mouse" and "Shrek," according to the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters.

New Orleans Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson held a press conference Thursday to explain how the recall petition signatures were verified and why so many were thrown out.

According to Wilson, the records they received on Feb. 22 from the NoLaToya Recall Campaign were disorganized, but the second batch was almost entirely photocopies of the first batch and many weren't legible.

Danielle Duplessis-Hammond, Wilson's top deputy, said that the Registrar's office wasn't required to process the second batch at all because it was turned in late, but did so out of transparency.

Before allowing members of the media to look at the filed documents, Duplessis-Hammond showed one sheet that was filled out with cartoon character names like "Mickey Mouse," "Shrek," and "Barney Rubble."

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards, the recall petition contained more than 67,000 signatures, but less than half of them were accepted. In the end, 27,243 signatures were accepted, far below the nearly 45,000 needed for the referendum.

The signatures were submitted in two batches — one before the Feb. 22 deadline and another during the five-day window after the deadline.

Of the 34,000 signatures submitted in the first batch, around 7,000 were thrown out. Nearly all of the second batch were rejected.

Recall organizers have said that this is just the start of their efforts and that they are exploring "all legal options" to make this recall happen.