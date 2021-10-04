'Red Mass' for those working in law Monday in New Orleans

The tradition began in 1245, in the Cathedral of Paris.

NEW ORLEANS — A mass for judges, lawyers and others in legal professions will be celebrated Monday morning at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.

The Red Mass is among many around the state and country, usually sometime in the fall as the academic and judicial years begin. The tradition began in 1245, in the Cathedral of Paris. According to the Catholic Bar Association, it was called a Red Mass because the celebrant and some justices wore red.

"Traditionally, during the Red Mass, blessings are requested by the celebrants for the members of Louisiana's judiciary and bar; However, in light of recent events, the petitions will be broadened to include prayers for all those in Louisiana who have been adversely impacted by hurricanes and tropical storms," a statement from the Louisiana Supreme Court says.

In New Orleans, a procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday and the Mass at 9:30 a.m.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.