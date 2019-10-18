NEW ORLEANS — There were about 200 cars parked right next to the collapsed building in a Premier Parking garage on Rampart and Iberville. They've been there since Saturday, but most were removed Thursday because they pose a public safety threat.

Drivers with parked cars were asked to call 311 so firefighters could retrieve them. There is concern that the hazardous material in the cars, such as gas, could make the situation worse.

As of Thursday evening, all but 10 were gone. Tow trucks were helping remove some for drivers who couldn't make it to the site Thursday. Anyone who still has a vehicle inside can still call 311 to try and arrange a time to get their vehicle.

Some drivers, like Rob Davis, have been Ubering or renting a car since Saturday.

"I had another job to get to in Mississippi and I was late to that job. I was expecting to have my car, but I felt bad for the lives that were lost and it was a lot more serious problems than me dealing with my car," he said.

Entergy was instructed to shut gas off. They've had crews out for a couple days working on Rampart. The Sewerage and Water Board shut of water to a 4 inch water main in the evacuation zone. Shutting off the water helps to make sure if there is any possible damage to the undergound pipes, the water pressure won't drop.