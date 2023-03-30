'Renfield' kicks off 4-day horror film festival in New Orleans

“The Crescent City can be charming and it can be a little unnerving," Nicolas Cage said.

NEW ORLEANS — Hollywood made an appearance in the Crescent City Thursday night for the Overlook Film Festival's kick off at the Prytania Theatres Uptown.

One of the first films taking center stage was the world premiere of Nicolas Cage’s new vampire film "Renfield."

“I’m trying to fuse scary with funny in the same moment,” Cage said. “That was the challenge.”

Movie lovers got the chance to see if Cage accomplished that mission. The movie made it’s debut at the festival known for celebrating all things horror, haunted and historic.

“The Crescent City can be charming,” Cage said. “And it can be a little unnerving, you just don’t know what’s around the corner and I think that’s the perfect location for a movie like Renfield.”

The Overlook Film Festival take a lot of pride in its host city, calling New Orleans "America's Most Haunted City." Renfield's Director Chris McKay feels the same way.

“Just in general, it’s a really beautiful city,” McKay said. “You have an amazing crew, a great cast. We’ve casted for a lot of our side characters here and we will definitely be back.”

Interim Chair of Loyola University’s film program Miles Dolaec was cast in the film. He says it was a dream to work with Cage.

“Watching him do what he does was really a thing to behold,” Dolaec said.

A Total of 53 films will be viewed this weekend during the four-day event.