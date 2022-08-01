Report: Ben Franklin graduate dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant

18-year-old Anthony Clawson died from blunt force trauma. His death is still under investigation.

NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old has reportedly died after falling 50 feet while inside the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in New Orleans on Friday.

The New Orleans Police Department says officers responded to a "medical incident" around 9:05 p.m. at the abandoned building in the 1600 block of South Peters Street. Police say paramedics transported a man to a hospital to treat injuries he sustained by falling "approximately 50 feet."

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the individual to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, saying 18-year-old Anthony Clawson died at the hospital due to blunt force trauma. Clawson's death is still under investigation.

It is not clear if the abandoned power plant had any on-site security.

The newspaper reports Clawson is a recent 2022 magna cum laude graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School.

The century-old power plant looms over the city’s skyline upriver from downtown. It was a prime electricity generation station for the city’s electric utility, New Orleans Public Service Inc., until 1973, when it became a backup source. It was officially closed in 1985, but cited for numerous environmental violations.