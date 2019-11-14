NEW ORLEANS — Police swarmed the area near the Pan American Life Center in New Orleans Thursday after the sound of construction equipment was reportedly mistaken as a shooting.

The New Orleans Police Department tells the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that there is no life-threatening situation happening in the 600 block of Poydras Street.

The newspaper reports that construction workers using loud equipment alarmed people nearby who mistook the sounds as gunfire.

Users on social media reported a heavy police presence in the area.

An Eyewitness News crew is at the scene.

