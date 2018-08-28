NEW ORLEANS – Documents released through public records requests revealed details in several sexual harassment complaints at City Hall over the past four months.

According to documents obtained by the New Orleans Advocate, the cases inappropriate behavior from flirtatious comments at work to alleged sex in public buildings.

In one case, the documents report that an employee admitted to city investigators in May that he exposed himself to a co-worker. The employee, whose name was not released, was suspended for a month while the department reviewed the complaint against him. He then reportedly took another month leave before he was ultimately fired.

The documents also detailed a separate case in which a 33-year-old lifeguard at Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center allegedly had sex in a bathroom with a 17-year-old lifeguard that he supervised. A witness told Recreation Department officials that the man then allegedly verbally harassed the teen after that incident. The unnamed man has denied all claims of impropriety, the Advocate reports.

