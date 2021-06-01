Report: Neighbors back 'Marsalis Unity Park' as new name for Palmer Park

The park is currently named after Rev. Benjamin Palmer, a New Orleans pastor who defended slavery and the Confederacy.

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in New Orleans' Carrollton area have reportedly agreed on "Marsalis Unity Park" as a new name for Palmer Park.

The Uptown Messenger reports that the backing for the new name comes after a meeting hosted by Carrollton United.

The park is currently named after Rev. Benjamin Palmer, a New Orleans pastor who defended slavery and the Confederacy.

The Uptown Messenger reports that Marsalis, who died in 2020, lived near the park for many years and members of his family still live in the neighborhood.

The New Orleans City Council Street Renaming Commission recommended renaming the park to Judge Minor Wisdom Park, as well as Hamilton Park (the park's original name before it was renamed to Palmer Park in 1902), Carrollton Park, and Marsalis Park.