NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested early Wednesday after he allegedly drove while drunk, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

The report, citing arrest records, says the 25-year-old cornerback - whose real name is Kenneth Lamar Williams - was booked around 1:10 a.m. on counts of drunk driving and careless driving. He bonded out of jail than three hours later.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after an interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Williams was selected by the Saints in the 2015 NFL draft. His contract with the Saints expires this offseason and he will become a free agent unless he signs a new deal with the team.

Williams was arrested for on suspected DUI charges in 2015, but those charges were later dropped.

