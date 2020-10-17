Reports of paintball attacks on people in several New Orleans neighborhoods this week

A car approached, then there was some yelling and the sound of shots fired.

NEW ORLEANS — Jill Odom and Caleb Frank were walking Monday evening when a car approached.

“I heard somebody yell a rather racist comment out of a vehicle,” said Odom.

She then saw what looked like the barrel of a gun.

“It was probably five or six shots in succession, very quickly,” said Odom.

It happened in their neighborhood, right on the edge of Central City.

“I was like ‘Ah!’” said Odom. “I instinctively tried to duck and cover.”

“I tried to protect her as much as I can” said Frank.

Jill had been shot with paintballs.

“The paint was powder blue,” said Odom. “It was a very pretty blue.”

That pretty blue paint came with welts and bruises.

“Fortunately, it was just paintballs but it’s still pretty painful,” said Odom.

The night before, Caleb was shot while jogging.

“They shouted behind me. I felt the pain,” said Frank. “The next day I was limping.”

They’re not the only ones who got shot. New Orleans police say they’ve gotten multiple reports in the Second, Fifth and Sixth districts this week alone. Those districts include Central City, the Irish Channel, Uptown, parts of the 9th Ward, and the Bywater and Marigny.

“This is something that’s going on every evening,” said Odom.

Police believe three to five juveniles are the ones responsible, diving an older model silver Honda which was caught on surveillance video.

“There’s no reason that this shouldn’t be getting more attention from NOPD,” said Odom.

Back on the steps of their home, Jill and Caleb want the attacks to stop and believe more involvement from police would help.

“The residents are being terrorized,” said Odom. “Even though a paintball gun is considered a toy, it does fire projectiles that can be very harmful.”

In the meantime, they’re constantly on the lookout, fearful it’ll happen again.

“I’m always on the clock and now it’s just a little overboard,” said Frank.

“It makes me uneasy to leave the house after dark and I’ve never felt like that,” said Odom.