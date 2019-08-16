NEW ORLEANS — What City officials previously called a “security incident” at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center was actually a “riot situation,” according to the District Attorney’s office.

DA Leon Cannizzaro said the situation was “dangerous and out of control, and not quickly quelled,” when police were dispatched to the youth detention facility Thursday night.

Whatever happened, it was serious enough to bring the Mayor to the jail. Mayor Latoya Cantrell came to the prison later that night to speak with the juveniles involved and the support staff.

According to city officials, the Juvenile Justice Center was placed on lockdown due to a “security incident.” They said the “situation was resolved without violence.”

New Orleans Police Department call logs show that police were dispatched to the center at 9:02 p.m. and but the scene was not cleared until 11:58 p.m.

According to Cannizzaro, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The DA requested that two youth center detainees facing adult charges be transferred to the Orleans Justice Center.

One of those detainees, 16-year-old Latrell Alexis, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The District Attorney's full statement can be read below:

“It is my understanding from police sources that officers responded Thursday night (Aug. 15) to what they described as a riot situation involving detainees within the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center. The disturbance was dangerous and out of control, and not quickly quelled. Yet, it also is my understanding that no arrests have been made in connection with the outbreak.

At the request of an official from the City’s administration, we have this morning asked Criminal District Court judges that two youth center detainees facing charges transferable to the adult court also have their detention transferred to the adult Orleans Justice Center jail effective immediately.”

---

