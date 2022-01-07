Robert E. Lee Boulevard renamed to Allen Toussaint Boulevard after Thursday council vote

The action honors Toussaint and his contribution to rhythm and blues.

NEW ORLEANS — The late, great NOLA musician Allen Toussaint, officially has a boulevard renamed in his honor after a New Orleans City Council meeting.

The council voted Thursday to change Robert E.Lee Boulevard to Allen Toussaint Boulevard. The action honors Toussaint and his contribution to rhythm and blues.

The Advocate | Times-Picayune said this vote was the last for incumbents Jay Banks and Kristen Gisleson Palmer, who sponsored the 2020 ordinance to change the name of city streets from confederate figures and white supremacists.

Councilman Jared Brossett made a statement on the vote:

"In a city where we have so much to celebrate, and many incredible residents to honor, I feel - and I know many people feel - that symbols of hate should not be celebrated. Allen Toussaint, of course, is a native of New Orleans and a world-renowned musician, and I believe he is incredibly deserving of this honor."

In 2021, Toussaint's son did not approve of the proposal to only rename the Gentilly section of the street which his father once lived and not the Lakeview section.

"That would be disrespectful to the legacy of Mr. Toussaint. The entire street should be named in his honor,” said Reginald Toussaint in 2021.

Last month the planning commission decided to rename the full street after Toussaint.