“Roll with it”: A different Super Bowl Sunday and Mardi Gras in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Most of you likely watched the Super Bowl at home as bars and restaurants have very limited capacity. This Super Bowl Sunday and Mardi Gras season would typically be very busy and crowded inside every bar, but New Orleanians are trying to keep spirits high in the midst of this strange time in New Orleans.

“Every Sunday, we’ve sat here and watched the Saints play and drank beer,” said Bethany Barnoski, a regular at Cooter Brown’s.

While you won’t find too many die-hard Chiefs or Buccaneers fans at Cooter Brown's on Super Bowl Sunday, you will find some black and gold.

“Always, always a Saints fan,” said Rashvinda Kaur showing off her Saints sweatshirt.

“You have to always go with the Saints, but like they always say maybe next year, maybe next year,” Shalahn Pierre said.

One group at a table inside Cooter Brown’s is visiting from Philadelphia.

“Cheap airline tickets and we wanted to get out of the north and come to a warmer temperature,” Corey McDonough said.

With very limited seating, regulars have gotten used to making reservations early.

“We usually make the reservation the day after the game last week,” Chase Guillory said.

“It’s been booked up since a few days ago,” said Eric Theard, the Kitchen Manager at Cooter Brown’s.

He recognizes this Super Bowl Sunday is clearly much different than years past.

“There'd be people spilling out of the bar, the front would be packed,” Theard said.

Many would anticipate a busy Mardi Gras weekend at Cooter Brown’s, but the City of New Orleans announced last week that all bars, including bars that serve food, will be forced to close from Friday through Mardi Gras day.

“It’s not ideal, we’re not happy about it,” Theard said. “I guess I kind of understand it.”

Outside though, you may still find carnival celebrations.

“I ride in the Krewe of Tux and we’re planning to sit in the neutral ground and parade,” Barnoski said. “This city is so resilient, It doesn’t matter what happens, we will always find a way to get through.”

“It is what it is so you kind of have to roll with it,” Pierre said.

Roll with it. That’s advice Pierre said is helping her look forward to brighter days.