You know the old saying: what goes up must come down.

That’s the idea behind the wonky process of millage roll backs -- if property assessments go up, the amount local government taxes you gets rolled back so you’re not paying more.

But local government can legally -- and often does -- roll forward millages.

In layman’s terms that means tax increases for you.

There are many agencies that get revenue from property taxes.

Your money also goes toward agencies including the Orleans Parish School Board, Sewerage & Water Board and Sheriff’s Office, just to name a few. And there are a few special areas, such as the Downtown Development District, which collect taxes for a smaller area.

Those agencies also say they hope to roll forward their millages.

But the largest collector of property taxes is city government.

The Cantrell administration says that without extra money coming in, they could find themselves in a $20 million to $25 million hole.

If that happens, they warn of things such hundreds of layoffs, or slower response times from police and fire, cuts to recycling, closing down rec centers or libraries -- or even longer waits to fill potholes.

“We're not just coming asking for a roll forward,” Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano told council members. “We're providing and demonstrating the need for how and where those dollars will be spent."

So, what could this cost you, the homeowner?

As one example, let’s say your home is assessed at 500,000 and you have a homestead exemption. The city estimates you’d pay another $16 a month, or $200 a year.

But the City Council isn’t keen on raising revenue by taxing folks more. Earlier this week, they met to try to figure out ways to prevent that.

“There are other revenue generations we can try to find not on the backs of our homeowners,” said City Councilwoman Kristin Palmer.

So, the laws of physics say what goes up must come down. But government is more complicated.