Cantrell confirms interim chief Roman Nelson as permanent NOFD superintendent

"The opportunity to serve in this capacity, at home, in the city where I was born and raised...is a true privilege and a tremendous responsibility," Nelson said.

NEW ORLEANS — Roman Nelson, the interim superintendent of the New Orleans Fire Department, will drop the interim from his title going forward, Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed Friday.

Nelson has led the NOFD since former Superintendent Tim McConnell retired at the end of October. Cantrell said she had planned an internal search for the right candidate, but said it quickly became clear that Nelson was the man for the job.

When you know what you need, and you know what you have, it makes the decision really easy," she said. "I don't like to waste time if I don't have to. And this is one that we don't have to waste time. We have what we need."

The new fire chief has had a 23-year tenure with the NOFD, serving in a variety of roles including as the chief of special operations and as community liaison during Hurricane Katrina. He became the fire department's No. 2 under McConnell in 2013.

"The opportunity to serve in this capacity, at home, in the city where I was born and raised...is a true privilege and a tremendous responsibility," Nelson said.

As he stepped up to speak, Nelson told the mayor that he was "standing high" despite starting his tenure in the middle of a health and economic pandemic.

"When you talk about the weight of office, I am feeling it, but it feels good," he said. "Every day, I strive to pay down the debt owed to those who came before me."

McConnell had been with the fire department for 36 years, and spent the last seven as Superintendent.

Most notably over the past year, McConnell became the very public face of the city and NOFD’s response to the Hard Rock construction collapse, which killed three workers.

Nelson faces his own set of problems as he steps into the office: a coronavirus spike in the city, prep for the June start of hurricane season after the most turbulent season on record last year and ongoing staffing issues that were put aside for much of 2020 but could be an early test of his leadership.

But he urged the city's firefighters to "keep the faith" as they navigated the changes and uncertainty in 2021.

"Firefighters have one of the highest approval and trust ratings among governmental entities. I believe that is because the community knows that (no matter) who they are or where they come from, when they call for help, the fire department is coming," Nelson said, before joking: "Even if the call comes from an Atlanta Falcons or University of Alabama football fan, if they are in New Orleans, the fire department is coming, and they're coming to help."

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.