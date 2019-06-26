The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority may finally be close to deploying two new ferry boats that cost $10 million to build.

The sleek new pedestrian vessels, which were bought with state and grant money, were designed to replace the aging and unreliable ferries that now carry passengers between Canal Street and Algiers Point. But they have been tied up at the dock for more than a year after failing several inspections.

Wednesday morning, RTA Interim Executive Director Jared Munster gave members of the City Council’s Transportation Committee an update on the status of the new ferries. He told members that Metal Shark, the company that built the boats, reported that all of the necessary repairs have been made.

"Metal Shark was supposed to complete all required repairs yesterday," Munster said. "They reported to us that those repairs have been completed. That's why the marine surveyor is back out there verifying that all the repairs have been completed."

The ferries need a certificate of inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard before they can carry passengers.

"If everything checks out and everything is in compliance with what we have asked for, then we move on to the step of Coast Guard Inspection to actually put the vessels into service," Munster said.

But RTA officials were not able to provide a timeline for when the boats will be ready to go.

Transportation Committee chairwoman Kristin Palmer, whose council district includes Algiers and the French Quarter, called the RTA response “nothing new.”

"The reality is I've heard that we are close for about a year now," Palmer said. "We're close. We're almost there. We're going to get a re-inspection. So, I'm sorry. I got to see it before I believe it."

The latest inspection outlined in a June 3 report by an RTA consultant spelled out a long punch list for Metal Shark to complete.

The report identified problems with rescue equipment and fuel tanks.

Metal shark was also expected to install washers where different types of metal touch on the boat. That can cause corrosion.

"The majority of the items reviewed during the recent survey were found to be satisfactory," Metal Shark spokesman Josh Stickles told WWL-TV on Tuesday. "The few outstanding items that remain are being addressed at this very moment."

In the meantime, Palmer said, she and her constituents are tired of waiting for the new boats to begin operating.

"I just want it to end," Palmer said. "I want to get these boats in the water. If … we have to sue Metal Shark, then we have to sue Metal Shark. But this is ridiculous."

Palmer's committee approved an ordinance establishing a Ferry Advisory Committee. That measure is now expected to be voted on by the full City Council.