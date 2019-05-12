NEW ORLEANS — Leaders with the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority said Thursday that it has permission to hire a new charter ferry company to provide service between Algiers and Canal Street.

The RTA is expected to approve the emergency procurement of a new company at a special meeting on Monday. If approved, it is possible that ferry service could be operating within seven days of that approval.

Thursday marked 67 days without ferry service between Canal Street and Algiers Point. The older boats need major repairs and two new boats can't pass inspection.

Thursday, New Orleans City Council President Heleno Moreno called for previous ferry operator Transdev to return $6.5 million to the RTA. She said the money needs to be recouped because it has "done nothing" to get new boats in the water.

RTA Chairman Flozell Daniels said the Transdev contract to operate the ferries did not have a penalty provision for performance issues.

Two new ferry boats delivered 18 months ago that can't pass Coast Guard inspection are headed back to the boatbuilder Metal Shark near Morgan City to make a series of needed repairs.

The RTA also announced that the Chalmette Ferry which has been out of service for the last three weeks are expected to have mechanical failures fixed by Friday. That ferry is expected to be back in service next week.

WWL-TV reporter Paul Murphy contributed to this report.