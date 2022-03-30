x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

RTA suspends bus, ferry services due to high winds

Weather officials said the worst of the weather is expected between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Bus services traveling over the Crescent City Connection to the West Bank have been suspended Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.

The suspension is due to the increased winds ahead of the severe weather approaching the area. WWLTV Weather Experts said the worst of the weather is expected between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The suspended routes include:

  • #115- General DeGaulle/Tullis 
  • #114- General DeGaulle/Sullen 
  • #108- Algiers Local
  • #102- General Meyer 
  • #101- Algiers Point 
  •  #202-Airport Express

Operation of the Algiers Ferry- Canal Street bus shuttle has also been paused along with the ferry services along the Chalmette - Lower Algiers route.

Services will resume once speeds reduce, according to the RTA.

RELATED: Severe Weather: What to expect in your parish on Wednesday

RELATED: Live radar, models and alerts for tonight's severe weather in Louisiana

In Other News

City Council grills Entergy on how a bird knocked out more power than a tornado