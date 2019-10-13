The RTA is experiencing major service disruptions to all lines impacted by the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse near Canal Street early this morning. The RTA has implemented some immediate, short-term service changes that are currently in effect and will remain until further notice.

The RTA is also temporarily relocating all central hub operations to RTA headquarters located at 2817 Canal Street where the Emergency Transit Center has been set up. The RTA has implemented these changes to minimize the burden to its riders while continuing to provide safe, reliable service.

Streetcar service is suspended/altered until further notice for the following lines:

Riverfront Streetcar – service suspended along entire streetcar line

Rampart- St. Claude Streetcar – service suspended along entire streetcar line

Canal streetcar-Cemeteries – streetcars will continue to run as normal from Liberty to Cemeteries or City Park, all streetcar service is suspended from Liberty Street to the river

Canal streetcar-City Park/Museum – streetcars will continue to run as normal from Liberty to Cemeteries or City Park, all streetcar service is suspended from Liberty Street to the river

Supplemental Bus Service provided on impacted lines:

Bus bridges are in place and servicing the entire Rampart- St. Claude streetcar line.

Bus bridges are in place and servicing the suspended portions of the Canal streetcar-Cemeteries and Canal streetcar-City Park/Museum streetcar lines. Canal streetcars will continue to run as normal from Liberty Street to Cemeteries or City Park.

RTA is recommending that riders use the 55-Elysian Fields or the 5-Marigny-Bywater in place of the suspended Riverfront Streetcar line.

Central Transit Hub will be Temporarily Relocated to RTA’s A. Philip Randolph facility at 2817 Canal Street:

Beginning at 4 A.M. on October 13th, the RTA is implementing additional adjustments to minimize the burden of this disruption to riders:

1. RTA is temporarily relocating its central transit hub location to the A. Philip Randolph facility located at 2817 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA where an Emergency Transit Center has been set up.

2. The RTA lobby will be open and available to give riders a safe and comfortable place to wait for their bus/streetcar.

3. RTA representatives will be on site and in the RTA lobby to assist riders transferring between lines and answer questions regarding the emergency service adjustments.