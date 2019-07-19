NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is moving closer to putting new Algiers-Canal Street ferry boats into service.

Friday, RTA’s Chief Executive Officer, Alex Wiggins confirmed the authority has submitted a final inspection request to the United States Coast Guard for the two new vessels.

The sleek new pedestrian only boats are slated to replace the aging and unreliable ferries now carrying passengers across the river. They have been docked on the Mississippi for more than a year after failing several inspections.

Prior to the RTA requesting a final Coast Guard inspection, the manufacturer Metal Shark completed a series of repairs. An independent inspector certified the vessels on June 28.

Metal Shark Vice President Greg Lambrecht said everything on the boat met industry standards. He also told WWL-TV, the scope of the recent work on the boats amounted to contract modifications requested by the RTA.

PREVIOUSLY: RTA says new Algiers ferries are close to deploying, but the City Council isn’t convinced

"The boats were all certified by the Coast Guard before they left our facility," he said. "We had to demonstrate the use of all the safety equipment and anything else."

A June 3, survey report by the independent inspector, outlined a long punch list for Metal Shark to complete.

The report identified problems with rescue equipment and fuel tanks.

Metal Shark was also expected to install washers where different types of metal touch on the boat. That can cause corrosion.

"We've done what the customer asked," Lambrecht said.

Wiggins also stated the ferry landings on both sides of the river can handle the new boats.

PREVIOUSLY: New ferry boats arrived in Algiers a year ago, so why haven't they been used yet?

"We do not believe there are any infrastructure concerns at the Algiers or Canal Street ferry landings that would prevent the RTA from placing the vessels into service.," Wiggins said.

If the boats pass inspection, the RTA board would have the final say as to when the new boats would go online.

"The RTA staff intends to submit final recommendations to the Board of Commissioners within 45 days or sooner, subject to the date(s) the vessels undergo the Coast Guard inspection," Wiggins said. "Safety is our first priority, and we will ensure the new ferries are ready to provide safe and reliable service to passengers as soon as possible.”

No word yet as to when the Coast Guard inspection will finally take place.