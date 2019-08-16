NEW ORLEANS — The two new ferry boats that arrived in New Orleans more than a year ago did not pass their inspection by the Coast Guard, delaying their launch even further.

According to the US Coast Guard, the two boats did not meet the requirements for an initial Certificate of Inspection in accordance with federal regulations.

Coast Guard officials met with the Regional Transit Authority to discuss what needs to be done before the ferries can be used to carry passengers.

"We feel we had a very productive meeting today, and are on track to getting all parties working together to ensure the ferries are able to obtain their COI," said Capt. Luttrell, Sector New Orleans commander and the Officer-in-Charge of Marine Inspection.

No details have been released yet on what needs to be done to get the boats up to federal regulation standards.

The sleek new pedestrian only boats are slated to replace the aging and unreliable ferries now carrying passengers across the river. They have been docked on the Mississippi for more than a year after failing several inspections.

Prior to the Coast Guard inspection, the manufacturer Metal Shark completed a series of repairs. An independent inspector certified the vessels on June 28.