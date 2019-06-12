NEW ORLEANS — Rushing water from a broken 30-inch water main flooded blocks near Tulane University's Yulman Stadium early Friday.

The water turned South Claiborne Avenue and streets into rivers starting around 2:30 a.m., and hours later water could be seen rushing into the roadways. The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said crews attempting to repair the break on South Johnson and Calhoun streets.

Water pressure in the area has not fallen low enough yet to trigger a boil water advisory, the S&WB said.

Crews have placed traffic cones block off the far right lane of Claiborne Avenue. Traffic is still flowing through the left lane.

It is unclear when the leak will be contained and roads reopened to traffic.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

WWL-TV reporter Meghan Kee contributed to this report.