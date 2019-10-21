NEW ORLEANS — The manager of the Saenger Theater is persuing a class action lawsuit again the developers of the half-finished Hard Rock Hotel, whose collapse killed three workers, injured several more, forced nearby businesses to close and residents to evacuate.

The suit was filed by Saenger Theater Manager Kerri Brunson. It seeks damages from the main players in the construction project, namely Citadel Builders, Heaslip Engineering, Moses Engineering, Harry Baker Smith Architects, Kailas Companies and All Star Electric.

The class-action lawsuit demands compensation for business owners whose operations were interrupted by the collapse as well as their employees and residents who haven’t been able to get back to their homes since the area was closed off after the collapse.

The suit hasn’t received approval to proceed as a class action as of Monday, Oct. 21.

On Oct. 12, the upper floors of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapsed, killing three workers and injuring several more. An area around the hotel site was evacuated due to two unstable cranes looming over the collapse site that could have fallen at any moment.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the collapse, but other lawsuits filed by injured workers accused those in charge of the project of using inadequate materials and supports on the job site.

