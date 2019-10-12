NEW ORLEANS — The lights on the Saenger marquee aren't the only ones flashing near Canal and North Rampart streets these days.

NOFD trucks are still at the corner with their lights flashing, too, as first responders keep a watchful eye on the precarious Hard Rock hotel.

“When you see it in person, it's even more devastating in appearance than when you see it on TV,” said Lakeview resident E.J. Smith. He had only seen the partially-collapsed hotel from a distance. Tuesday was his first time seeing it up close.

“You have to see it to really get a grasp of how bad it is,” he said.

For as tragic as the collapse was, he was happy to learn the Saenger will reopen Wednesday, two months to the day since it closed following the hotel collapse.

“We've been missing the Saenger, all the great shows, the Broadway shows, the musical concerts,” Smith said.

“When the original collapse happened, we had a small hole that was put into the roof of the theater,” said David Skinner, the Saenger’s general manager. “We had some minor marble damage on the Rampart Street side. And that was really the extent of the damage.”

Skinner watched as the two cranes were imploded in October. Thankfully, the Saegner was safe again, except for a few broken windows.

Its ornate interior looked as good Tuesday as the last day the public was let in on Oct. 11.

“Being 60 or 70 feet away from the Hard Rock and that was all the damage we had, we were extremely lucky,” Skinner said.

You should expect delays, though, when you show up to the Saenger.

Theater operators say get here at least two hours early to make sure you get to your seat on time.

Part of the reason for that is because the doors on Rampart Street are still closed. And traffic will be reduced to one lane along Basin before and after shows.

Smith says he'll gladly take the delays.

“I've been to some great concerts at the Saenger for 30 years,” he said. “So I'm glad to see it open.”

RELATED: Metal used to hold concrete floors at Hard Rock Hotel different from what city approved, records show

RELATED: No implosion at Hard Rock collapse site? City to consider alternate plan

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.